The best PC co-op games to play with your friends

Reports of Payday 2’s death were greatly exaggerated. Two or three years ago I was ready to write Payday 2 off this list thanks to some not-so-great decisions on Overkill’s part—ill-received microtransactions, an increasingly frustrated community, et cetera. But then Overkill bought back the rights to Payday 2 and brought it in-house, killing the microtransactions. Then it basically killed the DLC too, packaging Payday 2 into one huge “Ultimate Edition” bundle with everything included.
The price went up a bit in the process, but the upshot is it’s now easier than ever for newcomers to get into Payday 2. The community is fairly large again, the game’s good as always, and until the inevitable Payday 3 this is still the best heist-pulling game you’ll ever play.
Grab some friends, make a plan, screw up that plan, shoot your way out, and have a good time.