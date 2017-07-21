SLIDESHOW

The best PC co-op games to play with your friends

Sure, you can play these games alone, but they're way better with a buddy.

It’s good to have friends. That goes doubly so when you’re facing down a zombie horde or coordinating an attack on a Klingon warship.

Here we’ve rounded up 12 games that are better in every way to play with friends. Yeah, you could play some of them alone. Sure, you could (if you’re masochistic) play some of them with random Internet strangers who love to use profanity. But if you pair up with a partner or three you’ll have a much more rewarding experience.

Unless one of you is bad at games, in which case you’ll never speak to that person again. Thanks, Chris.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated periodically to refresh the list of games.

pubg
See larger image
Credit: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) might be in Early Access, but it’s still one of the best co-op games you could pick up in 2017. You’ll air-drop onto an island with friends, scrounge gear and weapons from any nearby building or structure, and then try to SWAT your way through the empty countryside and tactically take out other groups. Or you can all pile into one of PUBG’s terrible vehicles and become a roaming Mad Max death squad. Either way.

PUBG is a great battle royale-style game to play alone, but the added chaos of playing with friends—that unpredictable element that comes from introducing others to your carefully laid schemes—makes it all the more entertaining.

rocket league 2
Credit: Rocket League
Rocket League

We’re two years in and I’m still playing Rocket League off and on. Everything about Psyonix’s “Soccer with Cars” future-sport just feels great, from the snappy controls to the flame trails you shoot out as you boost to riding up the walls and doing death-defying aerial flips to the way the goals explode whenever you score.

Better yet? The community’s actually pretty friendly. I don’t know if it’s because most communication is done through pre-made chat lines or if Rocket League just attracted a happy-go-lucky crowd, but the game’s managed to avoid most of the toxicity that plagues other multiplayer games. With friends, Rocket League is excellent. But even sans-friends it’s, well, still excellent.

shadow warrior 2
See larger image
Credit: Shadow Warrior 2
Shadow Warrior 2

I wasn’t as big a fan of Shadow Warrior 2 as I was of the original 2013 reboot. Where the previous game had a tight story with excellent corridor shooting and some incredible boss designs, the sequel adopted a Borderlands-style approach: procedurally generated and open world-esque levels, lots of fodder enemies, generic side missions, gear grinding, and pretty shallow bosses.

But while none of that makes for a great single-player experience, it does make for a decent co-op experience. You and your friends can drop in and out of the generated levels at will, slaughtering thousands of demons together and generally not caring one whit about the overarching story.

keep talking and nobody explodes
See larger image
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Like Portal 2, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is either the best or worst test of a relationship. Originally designed for virtual reality, the game mimics the bomb-defusing scene in any goofy action film—you know, the “do I cut the red wire or the green wire?” type. One player has to describe the bomb they see on-screen, while the other flips through a book of schematics to try and figure out how to defuse it.

It’s tense, frustrating, and (when you succeed) incredibly rewarding. Just make sure to take a break before you say anything you’ll regret.

star trek bridge crew
See larger image
Credit: Ubisoft
Star Trek Bridge Crew

People love to talk about how “isolating” virtual reality can be, but as it turns out one of the best Rift/Vive games released this year is co-op. Star Trek: Bridge Crew places you on the bridge of a USS Enterprise-alike, tasking you with performing duties as Captain, Helm, Tactical, or Engineering Officer.

It all amounts to a bunch of button-pressing and dial-twisting as far as your actual controls, but playing together with three other people, hearing them yell “Make it so!” and “Roger, Captain,” over the intercom as you spar with the Klingons? A nerd dream come true.

league of legends
Dota 2 and League of Legends

Sure, you could play either of these MOBAs with a group of random strangers. You also could tie raw steak to your body and run through a grizzly bear's cage. In a world full of toxic video game communities and "haha your mom" teenagers, Dota 2 and League of Legends are somehow notorious for being even worse (though still a blast to play).

Both games have done their best to clean up their act in recent years, but if you're the worst team member in a game that relies on precise teamwork to win, you're going to have a bad time. Better bring a few friends along for the ride so they can tease you mercilessly when you lose.

divinity original sin
See larger image
Divinity: Original Sin

Divinity: Original Sin is a fantastic CRPG played by your lonesome, but it reaches a new level when played cooperatively. Both players create and control their own character, and conversations actually allow you to role-play against each other instead of leaving one player stuck as a warmongering subordinate. It’s maybe the closest a video game RPG has ever come to tabletop roleplaying.

The upcoming sequel promises to flesh out the co-op aspects even more—four players, all exploring the world individually, completing quests, and backstabbing each other—but it’s still a few months from release. For now, the original game will have to suffice.

killing floor 2
See larger image

Killing Floor 2

Last year I hesitated to put Killing Floor 2 on the list. In the middle of 2016, the game was receiving a spate of negative Steam reviews and was going through some Early Access growing pains, with the community at odds with the developers.

But congrats to Tripwire for pulling out of it. Killing Floor 2 recovered, and it’s now the Killing Floor successor I think everyone (or at least most people) wanted.  Party up, get your guns out, and get ready to blast waves of zombies “specimens” in the face while coating the floors in gallons of blood.

Even better is Tripwire’s seasonal content. As I write this, the game’s in the midst of the Summer Sideshow—an amusement park map with an assortment of carnival-themed Zed to kill, plus unique weekly rule twists like the return of Big-Head Mode.

dying light
See larger image

Dying Light

Something about co-op and zombies, eh? Dying Light is yet another entry on this list that pits you and friends against the shambling hordes of the undead. And although it’s getting up there in years, it’s also the most extensive of the zombie games, with a massive open world built for sprinting through alleyways and bounding over rooftops using thrilling parkour mechanics.

The game’s perfectly pleasant alone, but infinitely more chaotic with companions. It’s you, three friends, and a lightning sword/a fire-coated machete/a big ol’ sledgehammer/a baseball bat covered in nails. You can even play through the entire lengthy campaign together if you so choose. In a similar (but less undead) vein: Far Cry 4’s co-op can get pretty ridiculous.

portal 2
Portal 2

Not only did Valve put co-op into Portal 2, but it’s entirely separate from the single-player campaign. You and a friend (or enemy) each control a robot and your own separate portal gun, for a total of four portals at a time. Puzzles often require strategic use of all four, which’ll have you screaming, “No, PUT THE DAMN PORTAL OVER THERE,” and gritting your teeth at regular intervals.

No friends? I guess you’d better watch this Summer Games Done Quick video where someone finishes Portal 2’s co-op campaign all on their lonesome—in under an hour.

payday 2

Payday 2

Reports of Payday 2’s death were greatly exaggerated. Two or three years ago I was ready to write Payday 2 off this list thanks to some not-so-great decisions on Overkill’s part—ill-received microtransactions, an increasingly frustrated community, et cetera. But then Overkill bought back the rights to Payday 2 and brought it in-house, killing the microtransactions. Then it basically killed the DLC too, packaging Payday 2 into one huge “Ultimate Edition” bundle with everything included.

The price went up a bit in the process, but the upshot is it’s now easier than ever for newcomers to get into Payday 2. The community is fairly large again, the game’s good as always, and until the inevitable Payday 3 this is still the best heist-pulling game you’ll ever play.

Grab some friends, make a plan, screw up that plan, shoot your way out, and have a good time.

