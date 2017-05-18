Windows 10: The best tricks, tips, and tweaks

Digging deep into Windows 10

Windows 10, Microsoft’s back-to-basics re-embracing of the PC, is brimming with handy new features, and with all the new goodies come a legion of new tweaks and tricks—some of which unlock powerful functionality hidden to everyday users.

Others simply let you mold some of Windows 10’s new features into the shape you see fit. Here are some of the most useful tweaks, tricks, and tips we’ve found, including a spate of fresh finds from this spring’s mammoth Windows 10 Creators Update.

Be warned: Some of these may break as the operating system evolves, given Microsoft’s new “Windows as a service” mentality. We plan to update this article over time to reflect the OS’s current status. Got any tricks of your own? Share them in the comments!