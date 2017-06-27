Raspberry Pi projects: 10 insanely innovative, incredibly cool creations

It’s a classic high school moment. You’re hanging out with friends, and someone has this profound insight: Wouldn’t it be awesome if we could walk around to our own personal soundtrack? A permanent soundtrack hasn’t happened yet, but thanks to the Raspberry Pi, we now have the technology to give everyone their own entrance music at least.
Doorjam is that project. From creative agency Redpepper, the project takes a portable stereo, a Raspberry Pi, Bluetooth iBeacon receiver, and a customized smartphone app. Once everything is put together all you do is pick your entrance music via the Spotify API in the app; when the setup detects you’ve entered the office, your theme song starts playing. It’s like professional wrestling, but for accountants and data analysts.