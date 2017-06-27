Raspberry Pi projects: 10 insanely innovative, incredibly cool creations

A heaping helping of Pi

The Raspberry Pi’s very existence can be chalked up to creativity. Ebon Upton and the Raspberry Pi Foundation created the $35 mini-PC to inspire students to learn computer science and enable tinkerers to dream up wild projects without breaking the bank.

And they have! Here are 10 of the most creative, surprising, and downright fantastical Raspberry Pi creations crafted in recent years. Even better, most of the creators share full details on how to replicate these crazy innovative projects in your own home or secret mad scientist’s laboratory.

(Looking for more everyday uses? Check out these 10 surprisingly practical Raspberry Pi projects that anybody can do.)