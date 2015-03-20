10 obscure, highly specialized browsers that will make you forget about Chrome, Firefox, and IE

Underpinnings: Trident and WebKit
Focus: Multi-device browsing and social
The biggest feature for Maxthon is its cloud-based account, called Passport, which syncs browsing data across your devices. That’s a common feature among the major players, but not as common in the world of alternative browsers. Passport also has a feature called Cloud Push that lets you share content with your friends via email or text message.
Maxthon comes with its own RSS feed reader, a note pad, AdBlock Plus, and a link to Maxthon’s games site. There’s also a “reader mode” to read articles more easily without all the distractions of a typical website.
Similar to Lunascape, Maxthon isn’t a single-engine browser, instead relying on both Trident and WebKit. Unlike Lunascape, however, Maxthon determines which engine to use on the fly.