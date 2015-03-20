10 obscure, highly specialized browsers that will make you forget about Chrome, Firefox, and IE

Give the Big Three browsers the boot

When it comes to web browsing, most Windows users are concerned with only three choices: Firefox, Google Chrome, and Internet Explorer. You’ll occasionally run into someone running Opera, too. But those aren’t the only options—far from it!

There’s a wide world of alternative browsers out there, all fighting for your attention with unique features and specializations in gaming, privacy, media consumption, and more. There’s even something to appeal to old-school Internet users. If you’re looking to shake up your web surfing experience, here’s a look at 10 great browsers not named Firefox, Chrome, or Internet Explorer.