SLIDESHOW

Steam Summer Sale gems: 15 great games under $5

During Valve's Steam Summer sale, a veritable legion of top-notch PC games can be yours for under $5 a pop.

, Senior Editor, PCWorld |
steam sale
A cornucopia of riches

Steam Summer Sales are a great time to pick up top-notch PC games for rock-bottom prices. Case in point: There are nearly 20,000 games on discount during Valve's 2017 sale, and nearly half of those are under $5.

But a lot of those games are junk. So we spent hours sifting through the Summer Sale’s stock to find 15 great games that cost less than a fiver. These may not cost much, but each kicks a lot of ass.

shadow of mordor
See larger image
Credit: Shadow of Mordor
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor could’ve been just another Assassin’s Creed clone with silky-smooth Batman­-like fisticuffs. Instead, the game’s enthralling Nemesis system turned it into something special, procedurally imbuing the enemies you encounter with unique personalities and abilities that evolve over time as you face-off again and again. It really made each playthrough feel like your own.

The Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition with all DLC included is going for just $3.99, ahead of the release of sequel Shadow of War later this year.

keep talking and nobody explodes
See larger image
Credit: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

“Do I cut the red wire or the blue wire? The red wire or the blue wire?” It’s a classic movie trope and now it’s a superb co-op game, too. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes ($4.94 during the Steam Sale) is a delightfully tense asymmetrical game where one player attempts to defuse a complex bomb using instructions from the second player, who is reading a manual on a second PC or mobile device. And you thought charades was hard.

It’s even better in VR if you have a headset handy.

devil daggers
See larger image
Credit: Devil Daggers
Devil Daggers

Devil Daggers is like old-school Quake mixed with the fast-paced constant enemy barrage of Geometry Wars. You will die a lot. You will die fast. But with practice, you’ll survive a little bit longer each time. It’s hellishly hard, but even more hellishly addictive. A pure adrenaline rush for $2.50 ain’t too bad.

steamworld heist
See larger image
Credit: Steamworld Heist
Steamworld Heist

Okay, okay, we’re cheating with this one—Steamworld Heist is $5.09 during the Steam Sale. We’ll round that down to $5, though, because this gem of a game blends elements of XCOM and Worms with badass free-aim trickshots and a steam-powered robot pirate crew. The developers pitch it as “strategy focused on skill rather than chance” and that’s a perfect summary.

outlast
See larger image
Credit: Outlast
Outlast

Outlast 2 recently launched, and one of our biggest complaints about it was that it simply wasn’t as good as its predecessor, which became one of the most terrifying PC games ever the moment it released. If you haven’t found time to grab a night-vision camera and explore Mount Massive Asylum yet, the original Outlast is only $2.99 during the Steam Summer Sale.

Bring extra shorts.

dishonored
See larger image
Credit: Dishonored
Dishonored

On the other hand, Dishonored 2 released late last year and it’s damned good now that some launch day bugs have been squashed. It’s built on the shoulders of a classic, though, as the original Dishonored enthralled with its blend of a reactive, whale-fueled Steampunk world and systematic mechanics that harkened back to legends like Thief and Deus Ex. The only thing better than the first Dishonored? Its price in the Steam Summer Sale—a mere $2.50.

metro 2033
See larger image
Metro Redux series

Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light are tense, deeply atmospheric first-person shooters set in the subways of post-apocalyptic Russia—until you’re drawn into the wastelands left on the surface. These are some of my favorite story-driven shooters of all time, with a cool STALKER-like vibe. The Redux versions polish up each game with more fetching visuals.

The games are $4.99 a pop during the Summer Sale, making this a great time to catch up on the series before the launch of Metro: Exodus. If you can only afford one, grab Metro 2033 first.

sonic racing
See larger image
Credit: Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed is far from new, but it’s still the best Mario Kart clone available on PC, complete with all-too-rare local multiplayer. It’s a downright steal for $4.99.

mount and blade
See larger image
Mount and Blade: Warband

Mount & Blade: Warband ($4.99 during the sale) is ostensibly an RPG, and an interesting one that at, but the real appeal here is the massive 64-player multiplayer battles, which still draw gamers in en masse. The medieval weapon-based combat is nuanced, brutal, and deeply satisfying. It’ll hook you for hours on its own, then hook you for life once you discover the deep library of mods available for the game.

Mount & Blade’s graphics are starting to show their seven-year age, but the gameplay goodness outshines the aesthetics, and the ho-hum looks mean that the game will run on a wide range of PCs. And hey, if you pick this up now, you'll know if Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will be up your alley when it launches later this year.

neo scavenger
See larger image
Neo Scavenger

Speaking of ugly, brutal, and wonderful games, fans of tough experiences will want to check out Neo Scavenger ($3.74 during the sale).

You wake up in a wasteland with no idea what’s going on, and must survive long enough to figure out the randomized world. Saying that’s harder than it sounds would be an understatement. The game’s mechanics don’t let up, with the constant threats of hunger, weather exposure, dehydration, and devastatingly dirty no-holds-barred combat looming. The fighting, wound system, and inventory are all gloriously, sometimes frustratingly realistic. And did I mention that when you die, you stay dead, and have to start over? There aren’t even experience points in the game—you just learn how to play it better.

Neo Scavenger won’t be for everyone. But if you like it, you’ll love it, and it’s worth rolling the dice when the game’s selling for under $5. The combat system alone is worth it.

battleblock theater
See larger image
BattleBlock Theater

A silly game with just plain fun gameplay mechanics, BattleBlock Theater ($2.99 during the sale) forces you to perform onstage for an audience of evil technological cats that have captured hundreds of your pals. This top-notch platformer will put a big smile on your face—especially if you’re playing with friends. BattleBlock Theater features a wonderful cooperative experience, complete with local “couch” co-op support. There’s a ton of replayability here, especially with the handy level editor that ships with the game.

this war of mine
See larger image
This War of Mine

This War of Mine ($3.99 during the sale) puts you in the shoes of civilians simply trying to survive in a war-torn land. It’s not “fun” in the classical sense. But This War of Mine is stark, sobering, eye-opening, and incredibly well assembled. It’s the antithesis of Call of Duty, and well worth your time.

brothers
See larger image
Brothers—A Tale of Two Sons

Come with a controller, try to play the whole thing in one three-ish hour burst, and prepare to cry. Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons ($1.49 during the sale) is one of the most cinematic and emotional games ever created. The unique control scheme, which has you directing both brothers simultaneously using the two sticks on your gamepad, only intensifies the connection.

Developer Hazelight recently teamed up with EA to create A Way Out, a similarly co-op focused jailbreak game with shades of Shawshank Redemption and Uncharted. Look for it in 2018.

the swapper
See larger image
The Swapper

How can a game that costs a mere $2.84 during the sale be this gorgeous? Even better, The Swapper’s brilliant puzzles and philosophical narrative are just as delicious as the visuals. This sci-fi game where you create clones and jump from body to body is one of the best puzzle games in recent memory.

rusty lake roots
See larger image
Credit: Rusty Lake: Roots
Rusty Lake: Roots

Rusty Lake: Roots is a grim, gruesome, and grand point-and-click adventure that follows a single family across three generations and half a century, breaking the story up into 33 individual vignettes arranged on a pseudo-family tree. We loved it at full price, and during the Steam Sale it’s only $1.49.

Related Slideshows
You Might Like