Steam Summer Sale gems: 15 great games under $5

Neo Scavenger

Speaking of ugly, brutal, and wonderful games, fans of tough experiences will want to check out Neo Scavenger ($3.74 during the sale).

You wake up in a wasteland with no idea what’s going on, and must survive long enough to figure out the randomized world. Saying that’s harder than it sounds would be an understatement. The game’s mechanics don’t let up, with the constant threats of hunger, weather exposure, dehydration, and devastatingly dirty no-holds-barred combat looming. The fighting, wound system, and inventory are all gloriously, sometimes frustratingly realistic. And did I mention that when you die, you stay dead, and have to start over? There aren’t even experience points in the game—you just learn how to play it better.

Neo Scavenger won’t be for everyone. But if you like it, you’ll love it, and it’s worth rolling the dice when the game’s selling for under $5. The combat system alone is worth it.