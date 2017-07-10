Amazon Prime Day 2017: We pick the best electronics, PC, and mobile deals

Amazon says that its Prime Day sale is July 11, but that’s not entirely true. Starting tonight at 6pm PT / 9pm ET, the first round of deals begin. For owners of Alexa-powered devices, it starts even earlier—select deals become available at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.

We’ll be updating this page with the best all-day deals as they go live, so come back here at 6pm PT / 9pm ET for a curated list of the worthwhile discounts on tech products. Due to the fast nature of Lightning Deals (short, timed sales that vary in duration and end with an abrupt halt if their allotted inventory runs out), we won’t list those here, but we do have tips to help you navigate them successfully.