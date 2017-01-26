Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

61% off LEMONBEST HD 720p Handheld Wifi Inspection Scope - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

scope
More like this

Here's one of those gadgets you might want to have around, just in case. This wireless inspection camera is ideal for HVAC inspection, cable routing, automotive inspection & maintenance, or for anybody who just likes to drop things into dark confined spaces. Simply put, this waterproof camera/scope lets you see into those hard-to-see spaces. The camera is flexible, 3.2 ft in length, and roughly the size of a #2 pencil. It has an adjustable high-intensity LED light and an attachable hook, mirror, and magnet. Everything you need for the annoying nooks and crannies in your life. It broadcasts 1280 x 720 HD images in real time to your laptop, phone or tablet via wifi, so no wires or plugs required. The WiFi inspection scope from LEMONBEST averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 60 customers (read reviews). Amazon indicates that its typical list price of $199.89 has been reduced by 61% to just $78.59. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "61% off LEMONBEST HD 720p Handheld Wifi Inspection Scope - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Lemonbest® LEMONBEST HD 720p Handheld Wireless Wifi Inspection Endoscope

    $78.59
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.