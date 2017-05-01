If you're looking for curb appeal after the sun goes down, or an added element of safety along pathways, you may want to consider this deal. This stylish set of 8 landscape lights is solar powered and designed for all-weather operation. Its internal batteries charge during the day, and is completely removable and replaceable if needed (standard rechargeable AA's). The list price of $43.99 has been reduced by 43% to just $24.90 for a set of 8. And right now an additional 10% off coupon can be applied at checkout as well. See the discounted Moonrays solar landscape lights now on Amazon.

This story, "43% off Moonrays Solar Weatherproof Outdoor LED Landscape Lights - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.