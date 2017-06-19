Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
phone charger

This inexpensive smartphone charger from Anker is the size of a candy bar, and has enough juice to recharge any smartphone, including the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, at least 1-2 times over. It's discounted 64% to just $18. The Astro E1 currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 8,200 people on Amazon (81% rate 5 stars: See reviews), and it's listed there as a #1 best-seller. See the attractively priced Anker Astro E1 charger now on Amazon.

This story, "64% off Anker Astro E1 Ultra Compact High Speed Portable Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Anker Astro E1 5200mAh Candy bar-Sized Ultra Compact Portable Charger

    $17.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon
