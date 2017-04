Having a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter at hand provides access to clean, safe drinking water whenever needed. Weighing only 2 oz. (54g), LifeStraw is the perfect water filter for hiking and camping. LifeStraw uses advanced 0.2 micron hollow fiber membrane technology. This highly efficient method of filtration requires no chemicals, batteries, or moving parts and can be easily backflushed to clean the filter. Perfect for a vehicle or home emergency kit. The LifeStraw averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 5,200 people (read reviews). Its typical list price of $20 has been reduced 37% to $12.50.

This story, "37% off LifeStraw Personal Water Filter - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.