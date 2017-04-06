How-To

How to re-enable delete confirmation for Sticky Notes

You just need to reset the app.

Angeline W. made the “mistake” of clicking “Don’t ask me again” when deleting a Sticky Note in Windows, and now it is unsurprisingly not asking her again, so she wanted to fix it. 

confirmation dialogue

This box really means it. 

I looked into this for Angeline and found a quick and easy method to remedy this situation:

1. Before you do anything, save the text of any open Sticky Notes, as this process will close and delete any open Sticky Notes. Be sure to save your data first! I recommend copying and pasting any text to a notepad file, and leaving it open so you can retrieve it shortly. 

2. Click Start > Settings, and select System

3. Next select Apps and Features, then scroll down to Sticky Notes and click Advanced Options

Sticky Notes

Click the Advanced settings in Sticky Notes to unlock Pandora’s Box, otherwise known as advanced settings. 

4. In that window you’ll see a button labeled Reset. Before you click it make sure you’ve backed up any open Sticky Notes, as clicking it will close the program and delete any notes you have set up currently. All backed up? OK, click Reset

Reset Switch

This will reset the app, returning it to its original state. Back up your notes before clicking this!

5. You’re all done. Now when you try to close a Sticky Note the confirmation box will appear. 

Josh Norem is a freelance technology writer based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

