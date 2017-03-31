Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

39% off Cheetah Mounts Universal TV Wall Mount, Fits 20-75-Inch TVs - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

tv mount
More like this

The universal design of this mount fits most 20-75" TVs up to VESA 600 x 400 and 165lbs. The profile is only 1.5" for today's thin TVs, and it tilts to improve viewing and reduce glare. This bundle comes with a 10-foot HDMI cable and a 6-inch 3-axis bubble level. It averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 14,000 people on Amazon (read recent reviews), where its typical list price of $41 has been reduced to just $25. See the discounted mount now on Amazon.

This story, "39% off Cheetah Mounts Universal TV Wall Mount, Fits 20-75-Inch TVs - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Cheetah Mounts APTMM2B TV Wall Mount for 20-75-Inch TVs Bundle with 10-feet Braided HDMI Cable and a 6-Inch 3-Axis Magnetic Bubble

    $25.96 MSRP $40.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon