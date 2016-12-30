Borne from an internal research and design group called Creative Labs, Facebook Paper was a reimagined version of the News Feed. Users would zip through full-screen photos, news stories, and status updates with swipe gestures, and there were no auto-playing videos or distracting promoted posts from brands. Many users swore that Paper was better than the main Facebook app, but it never caught on with a critical mass of users, and after a drought in updates, Facebook pulled it from the App Store. At best, users can take comfort knowing some of Paper’s better innovations, such as the concept of Instant Articles, made their way to the main Facebook app, and that the underlying graphics framework is available to any developer.