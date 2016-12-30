Picasa

It’s amazing that Picasa survived as long as it did. The photo editing and storage suite launched in 2002 and was bought by Google in 2004, but it stopped getting major updates years ago, and there were signs in 2013 that it might be replaced with Google+ Photos. Still, Picasa plodded along until earlier this year, when Google indeed decided to focus all efforts on its new Google Photos service. Picasa users can still edit photos with the desktop app if they have it already, but development has ceased, and some API functions are going away. On the bright side, Google Photos is a far superior service for those who aren’t set in their ways.