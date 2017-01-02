Waiting for the smart home to get some real intelligence

The smart home is yesterday’s news. I’ve been living in one for more than eight years, and I’m still tweaking it. It’s filled with electronics and sensors and voice recognition and cameras and smart appliances and connections to the cloud, but it’s too often up to me to schedule things, to link one thing to the other, to tell everything what to do and when. I want to live in a smart home, not program one.

So what I want to see at CES is the next step in the smart home: Smart devices that work together to create an intelligent home where every device talks to every other, regardless of who manufactured it or which protocol it uses to communicate. A system that anticipates my needs, that learns my family’s routines and adapts to them, so that I don’t have don’t need to program or write if/then scripts for every eventuality—because I’ll never think of everything. Voice recognition will be part of the solution of course, but so will lighting control, energy management, security, climate control. Heck, let’s throw in audio and video entertainment systems while we’re at it.

The solution won’t come from a single vendor at the show. Every manufacturer and all the standards bodies will need to come together to make it happen. Will 2017 be the year it does? —Michael Brown