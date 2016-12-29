Yahoooof

Yahoo easily would have snagged the dubious crown for fail this year if Samsung’s phones weren’t catching fire left and right. The rampant hacking of Yahoo accounts is the only event that earned a place in two of our year-end roundups: the biggest security stories of the year and our fails compilation. Yahoo truly, deeply blew it.

In September, Yahoo disclosed that the company’s mail servers had been breached, leaking the personal data of at least 500 million people worldwide. Even worse, the attack happened two years prior in 2014, meaning the hackers had access to user information for all that time. But that was just a warm-up for what came later in the year. In mid-December, Yahoo blew past that record-breaking security screw-up, reporting that a separate breach occurred in August 2013 revealing the data of one billion—that’s billion with a “holy crap!”—users.

Here’s how to replace five major Yahoo services and delete your account.