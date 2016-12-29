When we saw Microsoft using malware-style tactics in late 2015 to coax people into upgrading to Windows 10, we thought we’d seen it all. Boy, were we wrong.
In May 2016, Microsoft ramped up its aggressive tactics by sneakily changing the behavior of the X button in the upgrade window from closing the window to consenting to the upgrade. What the heck? To make matters worse, the company pushed out Windows 10 as a Recommended upgrade for Windows 7 and 8 users, which could automatically push your system to Windows 10 without explicit consent or even any action whatsoever on your part.
Microsoft’s antics ceased once the free Windows 10 upgrade offer ended mid-summer, but it didn’t take long for Microsoft to find a new way to annoy users in the Anniversary Update: Microsoft Edge pop-up ads in the taskbar and Action Center, as shown above.