Gears of War 4 is hosting an alternate take on the Christmas Truce: Through the end of “Gearsmas” on January 4, Xbox One and PC players will be able to compete with each other in social competitive multiplayer matches, not just cooperative events. It’s going to be a massacre.
But at least it’ll be a festive massacre! Gears is offering 28 different holiday skins, Gearsmas emblems, and “Ugly Gearsmas Armor” characters, with two popping up in each 400-credit pack you buy. (As if all the garish, searingly bright stock skins weren’t ugly enough!) On December 27, the daily rewards system will also give you an “Ice Boomshot” if you log into the game.
Throughout Gearsmas you’ll also find a “Snowball Fight” mode that’s a spin on traditional team deathmatches featuring the Snowshot, a version of the Boomshot that fires snowballs instead of rockets. Finally, eagle-eyed gamers with open calendars may want to check out the Gears campaign again on December 25 (a.k.a. Christmas) for a new Easter Egg of some sort.