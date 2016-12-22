Verdun

Let’s start with the most appropriate holiday event of all. Just like last year, the thoughtful WWI shooter Verdun is recreating the Christmas Truce of 1914, when numerous unofficial ceasefires were called and enemies on both sides of the Great War celebrated the season together.

In Verdun, that means carols, snowball fights, and sending Christmas cards replace the usual bayonets and trench warfare. Unlike most of the events in this roundup, however, Verdun’s Christmas Truce isn’t completely free. Unlimited access to the event (which lasts until January 2) requires making a €2.99, €7.99 or €12.99 donation to the War Child charity via temporary in-game DLC. “Regular Verdun players will be able to participate in this truce event every other third match for 5 minutes,” the developers say, and the game will be on sale for 50 percent off for the duration of the truce.