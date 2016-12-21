In the New Year, Use Tech to Live Life to the Fullest

It seems like every new year brings the same old batch of resolutions: lose weight, join a gym, organize that closet once and for all. But according to consumer research firm Nielsen, there’s another self-improvement pledge that’s nearly as popular as fitness: “Enjoy life to the fullest.”

That probably has different meanings for different people, but ultimately it’s about replacing practicality with passion – doing more instead of merely getting more. Maybe this is the year you finally sign up for open-mic night or get started on that book you’ve been itching to write. Whatever enjoying life to the fullest means to you, be sure to keep the right tech close at hand – the better to capture, improve, or simply participate in your passion.

Check out these examples of computer-powered carpe diem that can help just about anyone make their life feel a little bit more lived.

Yoga in the park

You’ll enjoy life a whole lot more when you nourish your body and mind – exactly the benefits afforded by regular yoga sessions. But instead of trying to shoehorn classes into your schedule, get out into the world and do yoga wherever you want. All you need is a 2-in-1 PC like the uber-appropriate Lenovo Yoga 900 and a service like Yoga Studio, which lets you download classes for offline viewing. The Yoga’s screen pivots to just about any angle, so you can put it on the ground, a bench, a table in the conference room, or wherever the yoga mood – and opportunity – strikes.

Classroom at 30,000 feet

A 2008 study found “robust evidence that adult learning leads to increases in self-esteem and self-efficacy.” And let’s not forget, the more skills you have, the more marketable you become. Fortunately, you don’t have to travel far or pay hefty tuition for continuing edition; just sign up for classes at Coursera, EdX, Lynda, or any other online-learning institution. Then make sure to keep a 2-in-1 in your backpack so you can easily switch between watching course lectures and typing course papers. The HP Envy x360 is a good choice, offering up to 1TB storage for your school projects and a spacious, backlit keyboard for comfy typing during those all-nighters.

Blogging on Route 66

Someone once said, “We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us.” So it’s time to indulge that romantic notion of a train trip across the U.S., a backpacking adventure through Europe, or even just a road trip to points unknown. Along the way, you’ll want to keep a journal, Skype with family back home, document your travels on Instagram, and plot your route on spacious maps. So pack a light, compact 2-in-1; something that won’t weigh you down but will give you a full-size screen and keyboard. The Dell XPS 13 11.6 weighs less than three pounds but has a battery that lasts up to 18 hours, perfect for logging all your thoughts once you reach the mountaintop.