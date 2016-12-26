Slow down and smell the backlog

PCWorld’s annual list of the top 10 PC games of the year is locked in and ready to drop soon. But before we celebrate the best of the best, it’s time for our biannual tradition of highlighting the smaller games we enjoyed—often ones we just didn’t get around to formally reviewing or otherwise showing off, but which we fell in love with nevertheless.

Something like 4,500-plus games released on Steam in 2016 (thanks Steam Spy), so you’re bound to have missed a few. Hopefully our list will help you discover some that otherwise would be lost to time—from a game where you program cheap Chinese electronics to one starring cardboard boxes and another where you’re some sort of owl-boy. Yes, that last one is Owlboy.

That and more, inside. Be sure to also check out our list from June, which highlights 10 great PC games from earlier in 2016 that you might have missed!