Imagine a 1990s mascot platformer—a Banjo-Kazooie or Crash Bandicoot—except starring a cardboard box. Yeah, that’s Unbox, odd as it sounds.
You’re the latest member of the Global Postal Service, a group of self-delivering boxes. You won’t be doing much delivering though. Instead, expect to bounce around four different worlds, climb tall buildings, ride down icy bobsled paths, and collect hundreds of miscellaneous doo-dads.
Yeah, it’s a 90s-era collect-a-thon platformer. I grabbed Unbox on a whim after seeing some Steam screenshots and was pleasantly surprised. I don’t think it’s quite as good as last year’s The Last Tinker, but the box conceit is clever and there are a ton of excellent Metal Gear Solid references that made me chuckle.