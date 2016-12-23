Let’s face it, the holiday nights are anything but silent. The kids are off from school, relatives are visiting from near and far, and there’s nowhere to escape for a little me time. But during this hectic season of spending and sharing, Google has a few goodies to help you unwind.

If you want to curl up with a good movie—or just occupy the kids for a couple hours—you can rent anything for just 99 cents. You can either follow this link or copy promo code AB3Z3ENNBL22QVGRSA00HJ8 to watch any movie for a buck. The usual terms apply: You have 30 days to start the movie from the time you rent it, and once it’s started, you can watch it as many times as you’d like within the next 48 hours. The offer is good until Jan. 23.

Greenbot They may be George Lucas’ special editions, but $40 for the Srtar Wars saga is still a great deal.

You can also expand your library with a half-off promo code good on any movie in the store. Either click this link or use the code G7BYVK2UC2S1UJENMUYE4XQ to take 50 percent off the cost of any movie in the store, including sale items and bundles. That means you can score the six-movie Star Wars Collection (everything up to The Force Awakens) for just $40, or $6.67 per movie. Of course, you’ll have to deal with Han shooting first, but it’s still a great deal. The offer also expires on Jan. 23.

For literature lovers, Google is offering $5 off any book costing more than five bucks. Just type 0TAAPJ2DSH9PJ3J14B64EEP into the promo code box at checkout before Jan. 7 to get the savings. And if music’s your thing, you can get 50 percent off the cost of an album until Jan. 28 by following this link or using promo code SLLCBNRRZSGVKA6DA3JXTEF. And finally for streamers, Google is offering four months of its Play Music service for free to new subscribers.

This story, "Deck, watch and rock the halls with Google Play Store deals on music, movies, and more" was originally published by Greenbot.