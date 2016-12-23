Walk on the wild side

The Steam Winter Sale is here, and it’s absolutely brimming with steep discounts for virtually every PC game imaginable. While it’s no doubt a great time to pick up recent AAA blockbusters on the cheap (Doom for $20? Yes please!), one of the best parts of Steam Sales is trying new and unique games while the entry fees are low.

In that spirit, here are 14 downright great—but lesser-known—PC games selling for $10 or less during the Steam Winter Sale.