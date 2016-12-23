Right up front: Subnautica ($9.99) is still in Early Access. That’s an immediate turn-off for some people, and to be honest, it usually is for me, too. But despite being incomplete, Subnautica’s already in an impressive state, and it’s a thrill diving beneath the oceans of this beautiful alien world—exploring ruins and lush natural environments, discovering new creatures, building up submarines and bases, et cetera.
Subnautica’s ostensibly a survival game, but an optional Freedom Mode lets you wander the world worrying only about oxygen and health, if you’d prefer a more relaxed experience. This gorgeous game supports the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive VR headsets, too, if you’ve snagged a VR headset.