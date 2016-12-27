Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

11% off Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

star wars battlefront
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Fight for the Rebellion or Empire in a wide variety of multiplayer matches for up to 40 players, or in exciting challenges inspired by the films available solo, split-screen or through online co-op. Star Wars Battlefront combines this epic action on a galactic scale with stunning visual recreations of some of the most iconic planets, weapons, characters, and vehicles in the Star Wars universe and the original sound effects from the films, to give Star Wars fans the ultimate, authentic and immersive interactive experience they’ve been looking for.  This discounted deal Includes Star Wars Battlefront standard video game for PS4 and an official SteelBook, an Amazon Exclusive. A SteelBook is a limited, high quality, premium metal case.  Check it out on Amazon now.

This story, "11% off Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4

    $39.99 MSRP $44.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.