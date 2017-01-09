So, if you have a relative who still thinks you must physically type in “http://www” for every website you visit, perhaps you can gift the gift of an easy-to-use Android device. An old tablet or phone may be the right way to go, as they won’t need something with mind-blowing specs and could probably benefit from the personal setup you can provide when gifting this to them.
Of course, be wary. Depending on how “needy” this family member is, you always may end up on the hook for lifetime tech support. You may want to go with Wiser or another simplified launcher to ease the transition to this brave, new world.