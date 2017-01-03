Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

67% off Canon MG6821 Wireless All-In-One Printer, Scanner, and Copier With Airprint - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

canon printer
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Canon's MG6821 all-in-one printer, scanner and copier features Airprint for convenient printing from your mobile device, and can print to Google Cloud as well. It features fast print speeds, sharp text, vivid colors, and can print 2-sided. It averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 500 customers on Amazon, where its list price has been reduced to just $49. If you're due for a new, more modern printer, see this deal on Amazon

This story, "67% off Canon MG6821 Wireless All-In-One Printer, Scanner, and Copier With Airprint - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Canon MG6821 Wireless All-In-One Printer with Scanner and Copier: Mobile and Tablet Printing with Airprint and Google Cloud Print compatible

    $49.00 MSRP $149.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.