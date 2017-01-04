$250 is a lot of green to drop on any lighting fixture, indoors or out. But if you really want to light up your front porch (or prison yard), the Maximus Smart Motion Security Light should do the trick.

Controllable via Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant or via the Kuna app available for Android and iOS devices, Maximus’ Smart Motion Security Light builds on the success of the company’s Smart Security Light line. The somewhat insectile outdoor fixture is equipped with an integrated 1080p video camera that can broadcast live footage directly to your smartphone. And its powerful 2400-lumen floodlight is unlikely to leave any shadows for miscreants to hide in (that’s more than twice as bright as the Netatmo Presence security camera/floodlight we reviewed in November 2016).

Through the use of the Kuna app, which you can read about in one of our earlier reviews, you’ll not only be able to view the Smart Motion Security Light’s video feed, but also hear and speak with individuals standing close to the fixture. And, if needs be, the same speaker that lets you blather on with the people standing on your front porch can also sound an alarm siren to dissuade unsavory types from messing with your home, or to alert your neighborhood to a problem at your house.

Maximus Does the Maximus look less intimidating in white, or is it just the camera angle?

The floodlight can be dimmed via the Kuna app, and the entire assembly is water- and humidity-resistant. Designed to be hardwired to your electrical system, most people will use it to replace an existing porch light. Finally, as its name suggests, the Maximus Smart Motion Security Light comes with a motion sensor that can detect movement up to 70 feet away.

This story, "The Maximus Smart Motion Security Light looks like it could light up a prison yard" was originally published by TechHive.