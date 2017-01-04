LG has rolled out 10 new TV models for the 2017, including its most ergonomically advanced consumer OLED, the 77-inch LG Signature OLED TV W. It’s thin-to-win with a vengeance, as you can see in the photos. LG calls it picture-on-wall, and we’re not arguing—they’re thin and light enough to mount using nothing more than magnets.

Obviously, TVs this thin require a soundbar, which LG includes (upfiring from below the TV for a sense of spaciousness), but that’s a handy segue into the TV W’s support for 3D surround audio in the form of Dolby Atmos. There was no mention of the competing DTS:X or Auro 3D standards.

LG When it comes to thin, it’s impossible to beat LG’s Signature OLED TV W.

LG also gets major props for HDR support. All the 2017 Signature OLED TV W models feature “Active HDR,” which we’re interpreting as supporting flavors of HDR that use dynamic metadata. Where the currently common HDR10 sends video tweaking info to a TV only at the beginning of a movie, dynamic metadata is sent throughout, enabling scene-by-scene or even frame-by-frame picture optimization.

The formats supported by Active HDR include HDR10, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log Gamma (Europe), and Technicolor Technology’s Advanced HDR. You didn’t think HDR was going to be simple, did you? All told, the Signature series OLEDs are the most future-proof TVs on the market in terms of high dynamic range content.

Specifics such as price, availability, and peripheral support weren’t provided, but we’re thinking expensive, soon, and state-of-the-art. One more bit of good news: the Signature OLED TV W’s will continue with LG’s implementation of the webOS interface, and we’re assuming, their wonderful free-cursor magic remote. That’s our favorite combo for interfacing with a TV, bar none.

This story, "LG’s new OLED TVs are real wall huggers" was originally published by TechHive.