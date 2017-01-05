News

Anker enters the TV space with new 100-inch, 1080p laser-projection Nebula TV

Is this projector a viable competitor to a big-screen LCD?

|

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

CES 2017
Anker's Nebula laser projection TV gives you a 100 inch 1080p picture from just 11 inches away   (2:00)
More for you to like:
Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 835 System-on-Chip Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon...
Acer Predator 21 X Laptop Hands-On Acer Predator 21 X Laptop Hands-On (2:10)
Faraday Future FF 91 Reveal: An EV that lives fast and could die young Faraday Future FF 91 Reveal: An EV...
Meet Samsung's first gaming laptop, the Notebook Odyssey Meet Samsung's first gaming... (1:19)
HiMirror Plus is the smart mirror that looks back at you HiMirror Plus is the smart mirror... (1:00)
HTC reveals exciting future for the Vive with wireless options and new accessories HTC reveals exciting future for...
The Nebula wants to prove that TV projectors are still viable competitors against big-screen TVs.
More like this

Over the past few years, “big screen” has increasingly meant “flat panel,” with projection displays relegated into a specific niche. Anker’s new brand, Nebula, hopes to reverse that trend.

Nebula’s 0.65-inch digital micromirror device (DMD) throws a 1080p display at a screen up to 100 inches on the diagonal at 3,000 ANSI lumens. The short-throw, front projector sat just a few inches (according to Anker, it must be a minimum of 11 inches away) from the screen, creating what appeared to be a big-screen TV. Officially, the Nebula Laser Display 100-inch will cost $3,000.

According to Anker, the Nebula includes 802.11 ac Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth, though it isn’t a “smart TV” with built-in services like Netflix. It will support AirPlay or Chromecast, however. The base unit also includes a pair of 20-watt speakers, plus a standalone subwoofer that puts out 60 watts of power.

Nebula laser TV IDG / Mark Hachman

Nebula’s new laser projector sits alongside its portable cousins to the far right.

If that’s all a bit too rich for your blood, Nebula also plans a portable projector, capable of delivering 1280 x 800 resolution at up to 100 inches as well. The specs, though, are more modest: just 700 lumens, and a pair of 5W speakers as well. Naturally, keystone correction is included, at up to 40 degrees. As befitting a company known for its portable chargers, the Nebula Portable Projection Display contains a 21,000 mAh battery good for about three hours of video playback. The projector will cost $599, but no word on ship date just yet.

Will Nebula help short-throw projection TVs make a comeback? A $3,000 price makes that premise a little tricky to support. But even 75-inch LCDs can cost upwards of $2,000. Time will tell whether or not Nebula can make its mark.

Over the past few years, “big screen” has increasingly meant “flat panel,” with projection displays relegated into a specific niche. Anker’s new brand, Nebula, hopes to reverse that trend.

Nebula’s 0.65-inch digital micromirror device (DMD) throws a 1080p display at a screen up to 100 inches on the diagonal at 3,000 ANSI lumens. The short-throw, front projector sat just a few inches (according to Anker, it must be a minimum of 11 inches away) from the screen, creating what appeared to be a big-screen TV. Officially, the Nebula Laser Display 100-inch will cost $3,000.

According to Anker, the Nebula includes 802.11 ac Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth, though it isn’t a “smart TV” with built-in services like Netflix. It will support AirPlay or Chromecast, however. The base unit also includes a pair of 20-watt speakers, plus a standalone subwoofer that puts out 60 watts of power.

Nebula laser TV IDG / Mark Hachman

Nebula’s new laser projector sits alongside its portable cousins to the far right.

If that’s all a bit too rich for your blood, Nebula also plans a portable projector, capable of delivering 1280 x 800 resolution at up to 100 inches as well. The specs, though, are more modest: just 700 lumens, and a pair of 5W speakers as well. Naturally, keystone correction is included, at up to 40 degrees. As befitting a company known for its portable chargers, the Nebula Portable Projection Display contains a 21,000 mAh battery good for about three hours of video playback. The projector will cost $599, but no word on ship date just yet.

Will Nebula help short-throw projection TVs make a comeback? A $3,000 price makes that premise a little tricky to support. But even 75-inch LCDs can cost upwards of $2,000. Time will tell whether or not Nebula can make its mark.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

As PCWorld's senior editor, Mark focuses on Microsoft news and chip technology, among other beats.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.