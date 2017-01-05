Soon you’ll be able to ask your Android TV what to watch with Google Assistant

Google Assistant isn’t even a year old, but it’s growing up fast. It already powers the brains in our phones, homes, and cars, and now it will be making the jump to our TVs and watches.

While Nvidia’s Android-based Shield TV console will be the first shipping model to bring Google Assistant to our televisions, Google has announced that its digital helper will in fact be coming to all Android TV devices via a software update in the coming months. Along with the previously announced Nvidia box, Assistant will work with all Android TVs in the US running Marshmallow or Nougat, including the Dish’s new AirTV, Sharp Aquos, Sony Bravia, and Xiaomi Mi Box.

GIF via Google

By saying “OK Google,” users will be able to summon Google Assistant to play movies, discover new content, control smart devices, and ask the usual questions. In addition to the Android TV integration, Google also promises that Google Assistant will be coming to “other new surfaces” in 2017, including smartwatches running Android Wear 2.0 and Android-powered in-car infotainment systems, like the one Fiat Chrysler Automobiles unveiled this week.

The impact on you at home: Android TV has struggled to make much headway against strong competition from Apple and Roku, but Google isn’t giving up on its home entertainment system. With Google Assistant at the helm, Android TV could finally become something that Android users actually want to buy.

