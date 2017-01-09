Razer's Project Valerie is a triple-display, 12K laptop

This blurb can’t do Project Valerie justice. You must watch our spectacular video of Razer’s fan-bloody-amazing laptop, which features three 17-inch 4K G-Sync displays, two of which automatically slide out from the main display with the help of robot arms.

Project Valerie is still just a project—an R&D prototype that may never ship. And maybe you wouldn’t actually want it. With about 370 square inches of display pixels to power, imagine the machine’s brief battery life. Also consider the price, which would likely hit at least $5,000. And what happens when you automatically extend those displays in a small, cramped space? Do they just snap off?

But, hey, whatever. It’s prototypes like Project Valerie that make CES exciting. This is why we come.