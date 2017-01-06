Technology that Takes You Farther…Literally

Oh, the places you’ll go.

That’s one of your New Year’s resolutions, right? To travel more? To see the world, broaden your horizons, gain new perspectives? Those are awesome goals, because the world is chock full of stunning destinations.

Of course, travel can also be a challenge, what with all the different languages and cultures you’ll encounter, to say nothing of the simple logistics of getting from place to place.

As with so many challenges in today’s world, technology can help. By packing the right tools, you’ll have an easier time communicating, learning, and experiencing. And that starts with choosing the right PC to accompany you on your voyages.

Your best bet for a travel companion will be a 2-in-1 machine that goes from tablet to laptop and back again as needed. In tablet mode you’ll find it useful for things like reading and navigating, but you’ll also want a full-size keyboard for things like blogging about your adventures and taking care of any work projects that might need attention while you’re abroad. And a 360-degree hinge gives you loads of other options, like tent mode for video chats and stand mode for movies during long layovers.

When selecting a device, battery life is an important factor to consider – power outlets tend to be in short supply on the open road – as well as a design that’s thin and light enough for easy transport. The HP Pavilion x360 ticks all the boxes, weighing under four pounds and packing a battery that’s good for up to 11 hours and 45 minutes.

You’ll probably be snapping lots of photos on your trip, and you may not want to worry about caring for a pricy DSLR. An ultra-high-resolution device with a built-in camera will enable you to take great photos and execute precise editing all at once. The Lenovo Yoga 900 delivers an impressive 3200 x1800-pixel screen resolution while the Photo Editor app on Windows supplies some handy, user-friendly features to help heighten your photography.

Once you’ve got your 2-in-1 squared away, make sure your smartphone is equipped for overseas travel as well. A durable case is the easy part; next you’ve got to take the proper steps to get it functioning on international networks. If you’re considering picking up a new phone prior to departing, seek something unlocked and water-repellant that works with both GSM and CDMA carriers, meaning you can pop in a SIM card for service just about anywhere. You could also get a KnowRoaming SIM sticker, which adheres to your existing SIM card for instant service in over 200 countries.

To carry all your gadgets, look for a well-padded backpack with built-in solar panels – that way you can always power your favorite devices. BirkSun and Voltaic Systems have popular packs at fair prices. You can also accessorize your existing luggage with a portable solar charger and GPS locator (in case of emergencies).

And don’t forget the apps. Translator from the Microsoft store allows you to translate spoken language in real-time with your device’s microphone or written text through the camera – and doesn’t even need an Internet connection to do it.

Now get out there and see the world! Even if you don’t find spiritual enlightenment, chances are good you’ll enjoy some really interesting food.