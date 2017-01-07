Battle of the buds

Earbuds may never give you the rich, immersive audio-gasmic experience that a nice pair of open-back, over-ear headphones can offer—but so what? You don’t use earbuds to get lost in the nuances of music. You use them because they’re small, durable, convenient, and because over-ear headphones get super-sweaty if you try to wear them while you’re working out.

But earbuds—especially wireless and “truly wireless” earbuds (thanks a lot, Apple AirPods)—are trickier than headphones, because something that goes inside your ear isn’t as universal, fit-wise, as something that covers your ear. So it’s no surprise that CES 2017 is awash with earbuds in all sizes and shapes, and with and without wires. Take a look at the coolest earbuds we saw on this year’s show floor.