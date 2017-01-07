News

How In Win wowed us with the cool cases it showed at CES

Flashy framework. Synchronized lighting. Just plain cool features. In Win clearly knows how.

Executive Editor, PCWorld

More like this

In Win makes some of the coolest PC cases on the planet, and we saw some of the latest at CES 2017 in Las Vegas

Dig the D-Frame 2.0 EKWB edition. If its shiny framework weren’t tempting enough, version 2.0 adds special mounting points for cooling hardware, like the EK Water Blocks we saw.

The 303 Type C is a prototype based on the basic 303. It has a Type C port in front—assuming you have a Type-C-supporting motherboard to go with it (we’re just starting to see such mobos, and it’s about time!). More obviously, this case can sync the lights on all your components.

In Win also showed its limited-edition tou 2.0 case. The company will make only 200 of these, each costing more than $1,000. It features 5mm-thick tempered glass, a thicker grade than usual, the better to avoid nasty breakage. It also sports a husky 1200W power supply with always-on USB 2 and the ability to switch off the lights. Inside the cast-aluminum frame, you’ll find generous room for custom water-cooling. On a top panel, look for the sliding brightness control for the lights.

One of founding fathers of hardcore tech reporting, Gordon has been covering PCs and components since 1998.

