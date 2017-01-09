News

Thieves swipe two of Razer's mind-blowing PC hardware prototypes from the CES floor

Razer had a great CES until the company realized two of its prototypes had disappeared from the show floor.

|

Contributor, PCWorld |

CES 2017
Razer’s triple-screeened Project Valerie is out to redefine laptop gaming   (1:09)
More for you to like:
Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 835 System-on-Chip Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon...
Acer Predator 21 X Laptop Hands-On Acer Predator 21 X Laptop Hands-On (2:10)
Faraday Future FF 91 Reveal: An EV that lives fast and could die young Faraday Future FF 91 Reveal: An EV...
Meet Samsung's first gaming laptop, the Notebook Odyssey Meet Samsung's first gaming... (1:19)
HiMirror Plus is the smart mirror that looks back at you HiMirror Plus is the smart mirror... (1:00)
HTC reveals exciting future for the Vive with wireless options and new accessories HTC reveals exciting future for...
Three 17-inch 4K displays on one laptop? Yes please.
More like this

Razer had a strong showing at CES 2017 with two particularly interesting PC prototypes: Projects Valerie and Ariana.

Unfortunately, at least one person—possibly more—was a little too interested in Razer’s activity at CES. Company CEO Min-Liang Tan announced on Facebook Monday morning that two of Razer’s prototypes were stolen from the company’s CES booth.

Further reading: The weird, wild, and powerful PC hardware of CES 2017

It’s not clear if Razer’s headlining prototype devices were the ones stolen at CES, but they’d clearly be of interest to any prospective tech thieves lurking around the Las Vegas show floor. Project Valerie is a three-screen laptop featuring a trio 17-inch, 4K G-Sync displays. Two of those panels use robot arms to deploy and align with the main screen. As we mentioned in our look at the device, however, don’t expect to see Valerie roll out anytime soon as its price would make it unrealistic for even the most hardcore of gamers.

Ariana, meanwhile, is a 4K projector that can extend game elements into your living room—reminiscent of Microsoft’s defunct IllumiRoom concept.

Tan says the gaming company isn’t playing around with the suspected theft. “We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn’t sit well with us,” he said. The company is working with CES management and law enforcement to try and recover its missing property.

The story behind the story: CES 2017 is the second high-profile theft for Razer. In 2011, two Razer Blade prototypes were stolen from the company’s research and development lab in the San Francisco Bay area. 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.