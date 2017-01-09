According to Polk, the Boom Bit is the world’s first “truly wearable” Bluetooth speaker. And they might be right. This tiny Bluetooth speaker weighs about 8 ounces, measures less than 3 inches long, and has a built-in spring-steel clip so you can clip it onto your shirt collar (or, I guess, just about anywhere else). The Boom Bit isn’t the most powerful speaker, and it’s not supposed to be. Polk imagines this device will function as more of a headphone replacement rather than an actual speaker—it lets runners, cyclists, and other active, outdoorsy-types listen to music while maintaining awareness of their surroundings. The Boom Bit is available now for a totally affordable $30. It comes in black, blue, lava red, mint gray, and volt yellow.