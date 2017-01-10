News

LG's cute little Hub Robot bosses your smart appliances around

It's LG's version of a virtual assistant for the home.

World Tech Update
LG's Hub Robot is a virtual assistant for the home   (1:08)
The Hub Robot links to LG smart appliances and uses Amazon Alexa voice recognition to perform tasks such as starting your robotic vacuum.
LG's Hub Robot is a virtual assistant for the home (1:08)
More like this

LG's Hub Robot can do things like turn on the air conditioning and delay the start of your washing machine with a simple voice command. The robot uses Amazon Alexa voice recognition, but unlike Amazon's Echo, the Hub can link to LG's smart appliances. Its display doubles as both a face that can show emotions. The robot is meant to be set up at a central point in a home, such as the kitchen or living room. Miniature versions of the robot are also available for other rooms. LG has not announced a release date or pricing information for the Hub Robot.

