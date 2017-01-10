If a projection TV isn't your thing, and you don't have the wall space for a 100-inch screen, Hisense is also showing off some more reasonably sized (and priced) 4K ULED TVs. "ULED" is basically Hisense's mash-up of QLED and OLED, I guess, because while the H10D 4K ULED TV features quantum dot technology, the company's other models (H9D, H8D, H7D) do not. In addition to a wide quantum dot color gamut, the H10D is also THX-certified, with full-array local dimming and UHD upscaling. The H10D is set to debut this spring (April or May, according to a Hisense rep), and will cost $3000 for the 70-inch set and $6000 for the 75-inch set.