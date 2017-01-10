The TV industry had plenty to show in 2017

Few of us are lucky enough to have the wherewithal to spend several thousand dollars every year just so we can say we have the very latest TV technology available. But it’s sure fun to look, and it will always be time for some of us to upgrade from the screen we’ve been just been tolerating.

Whichever camp you’re in, these are the coolest TVs we spied at CES 2017.