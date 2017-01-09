The annual CES show is celebrating its 50th anniversary and seems to get busier and crazier every year. Here's a look back at some of the most memorable sights of CES 2017 through the lenses of Ann Singer and Alexandra Wimley, photojournalism students at Boston University.
Virtual reality was a big deal at CES 2017. Here, a CES attendee tries out the Icaros virtual reality flying device. The gadget, from a Berlin-based company, enables people to fly through a virtual world and is also said to be good fitness training.
To attract people to its booth, Polaroid hired models to sit still while attendees painted them. The result was a colorful subject for Polaroid cameras.
Here, a Sony employee works on cleaning and fixing cameras at the Sony booth. The company's Pro Support service provides an extra level of technical support to professional photographers.
As a sponsor of five NBA teams, ZTE brought a little basketball wow to CES. Here, an acrobat dunks a basketball during a performance at company's booth.
A model displays the PowerVision underwater robot, which is said to "revolutionize" fishing by combining virtual reality and robotics technology.
The latest technology is all over CES, but attendees don't always have time to look at it. Here, an attendee walks past a display of headphones.
A CES attendee jumps into the air while getting his image captured by Nikon's KeyMission 360 technology. The company uses a ring of D750 DSLR cameras to take an image from multiple angles.
Drones weren't as big a deal at CES 2017 as they were a year ago, but attendees could still see them flying on the show floor. Here, attendees watch a drone demonstration through the protective barrier that keeps the drone from going astray.
Walking the expansive halls of CES is a tough job. Here, attendees stop for a bite to eat at CES in Las Vegas on January 7, 2017.
With an estimated 175,000 attendees coming to CES, all touting smartphones, millions of pictures are snapped of the latest technology on show. Here, attendees watch a demonstration of a self-balancing motorbike at the Honda booth.
In the last few years, car makers have become a big deal at CES. Here, an attendee checks out the BMW I series prototype. Tech is the focus at CES, while the production cars get unveiled a week later at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Sometimes, a day on your feet gets to be too much. These attendees headed to a demonstration of massage chairs to, er, evaluate the technology. Just what the doctor ordered.
Jet lag, days of walking and work or perhaps partying too hard each night. CES attendees all head home sleep-deprived. Here, an attendee sleeps on a bench at the Sands Convention Center.
