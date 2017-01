Virtual reality at CES

Virtual reality was all over CES, providing attendees with a glimpse into the computer animated future. But while show-goers were deep in their virtual worlds, photographers Ann Singer and Alexandra Wimley of BU News Service were outside looking on. Here's what they captured. Here, David Nevas, of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, tries out the Icaros virtual reality flying device at CES on Jan. 6, 2017.