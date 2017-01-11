Joseph Audio’s Pearl3 speaker isn’t the biggest or the flashiest loudspeaker we saw at CES this year, but don’t let its more conventional aesthetic fool you, this speaker offers incredibly detailed, accurate sound over a wide listening area. Spec-wise, the Pearl3 features a 1-inch Sonatex Dome tweeter and a 7-inch magnesium midrange housed in a separate enclosure from the speaker’s two 8-inch aluminum cone woofers.
“There are so many great musicians who have died, who we can no longer hear perform,” Jeff Joseph, president of Joseph Audio, said as I sat down to listen to Louis Armstrong’s “St James Infirmary.” “The only way we get to experience their art is through a great sound system. In a way, we can bring these musicians back to life.” And the Pearl3 ($31,500 for the pair), certainly does an excellent job of this. The speaker produces clear, precise audio with a warm midrange that’s especially favorable to vocals and a crystal-clear treble.