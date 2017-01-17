PCWorld's January Digital Edition: How AMD's Ryzen chip could change everything

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Edition. Available as single copies or as a yearlong subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Edition for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the January issue

We share everything we know about AMD’s Ryzen, and how it will change the face of PC computing. Plus, tips on what to do about Yahoo’s billion-account breach.

Other highights:

Consumer Watch: How to replace 5 major Yahoo services and delete your Yahoo account

How to replace 5 major Yahoo services and delete your Yahoo account LGV20: The Android phone for hard-core enthusiasts

The Android phone for hard-core enthusiasts HP Spectre x360: Faster, smaller, and better than before

Faster, smaller, and better than before Feature: Surface Booki7 vs. MacBook Pro

Surface Booki7 vs. MacBook Pro The iPhone switcher's guide: Move from iOS to Android

Move from iOS to Android Here's How: Everything you need to know about Windows 10 recovery drives

Video highlights

Watch: Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos and Hayden Dingman discuss AMD's Ryzen chip. See our Acer's Swift 7 review and 8 drones that delighted us in 2016.

