One build, almost a whole new OS

Microsoft releases new builds of Windows 10 for its Insider beta testers every so often—some minor, some really significant. You can call Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002, released this week, a really big deal.

Microsoft’s notes on the new build ran to over a dozen pages, according to the company, and we found over 20 notable new features. (We left out some minor tweaks to keep this list manageable.) Some are cosmetic improvements that enhance the user experience, while others add powerful new features that Windows lacked before.

Running a vanilla PC? Don’t be jealous. This will all be part of the Creators Update, coming in “early 2017”—most likely in a couple of months. Eventually, you’ll be able to try these out, too. Let’s dive in!