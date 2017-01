Nvidia Shield TV (second generation)

Although the new Nvidia Shield TV streaming box has the same tech specs as its predecessor, it's a much more attractive package this time around. The box is 40-percent smaller, a remote control is included, and the game controller supports hands-free voice commands with Google Assistant. Nvidia has also simplified its home screen—no more Netflix in a separate row from other apps—and will finally support Amazon Video. The new Shield is launching this month for $199, but existing users shouldn't fret; you'll get all the same software improvements with a free update, and you can purchase the new controller for hands-free voice controls.