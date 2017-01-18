A taste of what's to come

Windows 10 doesn’t behave like the Windows of yesteryear. Instead of a monolithic operating system replaced by a successor in a year or two, it’s more of a living, breathing entity—one that’s constantly changing with the release of massive new “named” updates. The most high-profile example was 2016’s Anniversary Update, which added features like the Bash Shell, a dark theme, Windows Ink, Xbox Play Anywhere, and a whole, whole lot more.

But that’s nothing compared to what you’ll find in this spring’s Windows 10 Creators Update. Let’s dig in to the goodies Microsoft has planned this time around, and don’t forget to sign up for the Windows Insider preview program if you want to get your hands on early-access test builds before the clamoring masses.