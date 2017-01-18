The tweaks Microsoft introduced to Windows 10’s updating system have bugged the hell out of many users, as there’s no way to decline updates, and those forced updates have a nasty tendency of resetting your PC at inopportune times. The Creators Update adds two new features to make updates more tolerable.
First, Windows 10 Professional, Education, and Enterprise users will be able to defer new updates for up to 35 days, as well as decide whether they want to include driver updates in the downloads. (Sorry Windows Home users, you’re still the update guinea pigs.) Just as welcome, you’ll be able to set your Active Hours—a defined time frame when Windows won’t install updates—as an 18 hour window, rather than the 12 hour window supported today.
Finally, the Creators Update shifts to Microsoft’s new Universal Update Platform, a set of behind-the-scenes changes in Windows 10 that reduce the processing power needed to update, shrink the size of update files, and streamline updates.