Here are 12 of the best movies now available online

Continuing the custom of reassessing the year that was as we boldly head into a new one, we look at one of the best feature releases of 2016. Or was it one of last year’s best TV shows? Or was it both? We also look back at three other unsung gems of 2016, all worth celebrating, even if they aren’t getting much awards-season attention.

But that’s not all. In the interest of looking back, we also highlight some excellent content spanning the last several decades that’s now available on a streaming service near you. From Martin Scorsese’s 1970s documentary about The Band’s final concert, to the touching alien story Starman from the 1980s, to Boogie Nights, which made Mark Wahlberg a household name in the 1990s, to a couple must-see flicks from more recent history, these 12 movies are a testament to the enduring delight of great cinema.