Dash cam review: The Thinkware F770 works with your smartphone

Thinkware’s dual-channel F770 looks like a projector, because it relies, uniquely, on a Wi-Fi connection and an Android or iOS app for viewing video and advanced settings. For more mundane tasks, there are power, record, Wi-Fi, and mic buttons on the unit. There are also Wi-Fi and GPS/power status lights, but feedback (warnings, notifications, etc.) is largely via a friendly voice. The F770 takes some getting used to, but the methodology as a whole works extraordinarily well.

Both color and clarity are top notch in the F770’s daytime video.

If there’s any drawback to the F770, it’s that at a little over 4 inches long and about 2.5 inches wide, it’s going to cover a large patch of your windshield. Be patient when choosing where it will reside (behind the mirror is a good place) before mounting it using the semi-permanent adhesive. The F770 can record two channels of video simultaneously, but that requires the optional $80 720p rear-view camera.

The video produced by the F770 was nothing short of excellent. That includes nighttime shots, which suffered minimal headlight flare and showed lots of detail. The daylight video was particularly rich in color, much like the Viofo A119’s.

Though the colors are a little subdued, there’s no arguing with the wonderful clarity of the F770’s night video.

The F770 also sports every dash cam feature there is: 1-fps parking surveillance to limit memory usage, lane departure and collision alarms, and safety camera and speed warnings. It even ships with a 16GB micro-SDHC card. At $300 (at the time of our review), that’s kind of the way it should be.

If you’re phone-centric, or just like the idea of using your phone to control your dash cam, the F770 is the real deal. If you’re looking for something more traditional, Thinkware’s equally excellent, non-Wi-Fi X550 with a 2.7-inch display is equally good.