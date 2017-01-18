New 2-in-1 Devices Sport Power and Versatility

Intel-powered 2-in-1 devices are designed to meet the needs of passionate people. Whether you’re a creative type requiring a crisp display to showcase your work or a busy professional who favors portability, there’s a 2-in-1 device with innovative features to fit your lifestyle.

Here’s a checklist to help you figure out which device best suits your needs:

For the ambitious artist:

Whether you’re a seasoned graphic designer or an aspiring cartoonist, the Dell Inspiron 15 is the perfect pick for artistic types. A vibrant 15.6-inch full HD backlit touch display with wide viewing angles always delivers crisp, brilliant images, and a 7th Gen Intel® CoreTM processor assures that intense photo- or video-editing activities won’t compromise performance.

For the busy professional:

For today’s heavily scheduled employees, running from the office to the boardroom to your child’s soccer game requires a durable device. Enter the Dell XPS 13. Cut with precision from a single block of aluminum for a sturdy, durable chassis, this 2-in-1 can handle the accidental bumps and dings of a hectic day.

For the multi-tasking student:

The life of a student is jam-packed with activities. Be it scurrying to a lecture hall or watching movies with friends, there’s little time for switching between multiple devices. The Lenovo Yoga 900 covers all the bases by providing a fluid transition between laptop and tablet mode. Users can bend, flip, or fold this flexible device to experience apps and programs as they see fit. And because the Lenovo Yoga 900 only weighs 2.8 lbs and is just 0.59” thin, its ultraportability is perfect for those on the move.

For the modern family:

Parents love the Lenovo Flex 4 for its affordable performance while looking and feeling like an expensive machine. That’s because this 2-in-1 device features a diamond-cut beveled edge around the palm rest, along with a keyboard with larger keys. The result is a sleek device that doesn’t sacrifice comfortable for form.

Kids, on the other hand, favor the Lenovo Flex 4 for its blazing fast performance. Equipped with 7th Gen Intel® CoreTM processors, the device is packed with enough power to help kids take their 3D gaming to the next level.

And because parents and kids are likely to be on the device at all times, everyone appreciates that it gets up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. If you do happen to run low, rapid recharge technology restores the battery to 100% in just 2.5 hours.

For the weekend warrior:

Weekends aren’t just for rest and relaxation anymore. These days, work and play blend into a seamless experience, regardless of lifestyle. Fortunately, the HP Envy x360 easily shifts from supporting productivity to delivering pure entertainment. When hard at work planning a household budget or catching up on office emails, an HP Envy x360 with an Intel® CoreTM i7 processor and 12GB of RAM delivers hard-to-beat productivity power along with up to 10 hours of battery. Plus its full HD display delivers games, videos, and other multimedia marvels with cinematic quality.