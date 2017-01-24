From Windows Defender to the Windows Defender Security Center

Chances are that you only think about your PC’s security when there’s a data breach, or an increased risk of being hacked. Microsoft’s Windows Defender Security Center, available in the upcoming Creators Update, is designed to provide a clearer view of any risks your PC may face.

Microsoft has already begun rolling out some of the capabilities of the Creators Update. For example, Build 15002 has added the ability to refresh Windows 10 quickly by reinstalling the basic files. On Tuesday, Microsoft provided a brief walkthrough of what you’ll see inside the Security Center once the final version of the Creators Update drops.

“Our goal with the new Windows Defender Security Center is to help you become more informed and make safety simple,” Rob Lefferts, the partner director of the Windows & Devices Group, wrote in a blog post. "It is equally important to us that you are protected by default and continuously protected – never giving the bad guys an opportunity to harm you.”