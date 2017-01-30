The Evernote email trick everyone should use: How to forward emails automatically

One of the most attractive features of Evernote is the many ways you can create notes without ever touching your keyboard. Among these is the ability to email notes to Evernote if you have one of Evernote’s paid plans. While you can do this manually, if you have certain types of messages that you continually add to a notebook, you can save yourself even more time by setting up your email client to forward them automatically. Here, I’ll look at how to do this with Gmail.

Set up forwarding to Evernote

The first thing you need to do is add your Evernote email address to Gmail. If you don’t already know your address, there are a few ways to find it depending on which platform you’re using:

Web: Click your profile photo and select Settings. You’ll see your Evernote email address in the Email notes to section.

Click your profile photo and select Settings. You’ll see your Evernote email address in the Email notes to section. Windows: Go to Tools > Account Info and find your email address next to Email notes to.

Go to Tools > Account Info and find your email address next to Email notes to. Mac: Go to Help > Account Settings. You’ll see your Evernote email address in the Email notes to section.

Go to Help > Account Settings. You’ll see your Evernote email address in the Email notes to section. iOS: On the Account tab, select Settings > Evernote Email Address.

On the Account tab, select Settings > Evernote Email Address. Android: Tap the three-dot menu and select Settings > Account Info. Scroll down to see your Evernote email address.

Once you’ve found your Evernote email address, go to your Gmail inbox, click the gear icon in the upper right, and select Settings. Click the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab, then click Add a forwarding address. Enter the Evernote address and click Next. Gmail will tell you it’s sending a confirmation code to the address for you to verify.

PCWorld Before you can start forwarding emails to Evernote, you need to add and verify your Evernote email address in Gmail.

Now, go to your Evernote account and look for the confirmation message in your inbox. Open the note and click the verification link, which should take you right back to your Gmail inbox.

Create a Gmail Filter

Now that your Evernote email has been added to Gmail as a forwarding address, you can create a filter to send specific messages to your Evernote inbox.

Open Gmail, and click the down arrow in the search box. In the window that opens you can create a filter based on the sender, keywords, whether the message has an attachment, and other parameters.

PCWorld You can create Gmail filters based on the sender, keywords, whether or not the message has an attachment, and other parameters.

As I use PayPal for most of my online purchases, I want to create a filter that automatically forwards the PayPal receipts in my Gmail account to Evernote. So, I’ll enter service@paypal.com in the “From” field, and Receipt for Your Payment in the “Subject” field to assure the filter only forwards my receipts and not other correspondence I receive from PayPal.

Once you’re done entering your filter conditions, click Create filter with this search. On the next screen, you’ll need to select what action you want Gmail to perform when the filter conditions are met. Since we want to send email messages to Evernote, we want to check the Forward it box, then select your Evernote email address from the forwarding address drop-down menu. Finally, click Create Filter. You should now see a message at the top of your Gmail inbox saying that filters are forwarding some of your emails to your Evernote address.

PCWorld After defining the conditions of your filter, select the action you want Gmail to perform when those conditions are met.

By default, all emails forwarded to Evernote will be filed in your inbox. From there, you can move it to a more specific notebook, tag it for easier searching, and more.