RAVPower Super-C Series 201000mAh review: A new, but not so improved version

After reviewing the RAVPower 26800, where my biggest complaint about the pack was lack of QC 2.0 or 3.0 support, the company sent me another pack, this time with support for Qualcomm’s QuickCharge standard.

The RAVPower Super-C Series 20100 mAh Portable Charger Type-C + USB 3.0 has a name that’s entirely too long, but that’s besides the point.

With a capacity of 20,100mAh (74.37Wh), you’re giving up some capacity when compared to the currently unavailable RAVPower 26800 I previously reviewed.

Outside of removing capacity and adding QC tech, the two battery packs look identical. Four ports are on the front of the pack, one microUSB for charging the pack itself, a USB-C port, and two USB-A ports with RAVPower’s “iSmart” technology.

Jason Cipriani Plenty of ports.

On top of the pack is a power button and four blue indicator lights. Pressing the button will prompt the lights to fill in, revealing a rough estimate of the amount of juice left in the back. Conversely, when charging the unit the lights will blink until the pack is full.

I put the RAVPower Super-C through our discharge test, and was disappointed with the result of 76.14% efficiency with my USB load generator set right at the 5V/2.4A output for the USB-A port.

An efficiency this low places the pack near the bottom of the pack among batteries we've tested. Total charge time through the microUSB port was nearly 11 hours, while charging through the USB-C port with the included wall adapter sped the process up to around 5 hours.

It’s important to note, however, the included wall adapter is one that Google employee Benson Leung suggests you do not use to charge your phones.

So while the pack itself my not be the most efficient, it does charge faster than most packs of this size.

Beyond its efficiency, the pack is currently priced at $69 on Amazon. Comparing the cost and efficiency to our top pick, the Aukey 30000 PowerBank, the RAVPower is $25 more expensive, with a lower capacity and efficiency.

This story, "RAVPower Super-C Series 201000mAh review: A new, but not so improved version" was originally published by Greenbot.