Where and how to stream some of this year's best Oscar nominees

It’s Oscar time again—the 89th Oscar time to be exact. The Oscars can be enormously frustrating (does anyone still think that Ordinary People deserved to beat Raging Bull for Best Picture?) and controversial. Last year brought up the “OscarsSoWhite” tirade, but this year there are several non-white faces nominated, as well as several profound documentaries about racism in America. And Mel Gibson appears to have been forgiven after some appalling, controversial behavior, receiving his first Best Director nomination since winning that trophy in 1996 for Braveheart.

The Oscars were created to celebrate movies, and the power of movies. Sure, it’s a sort of self-celebration, Hollywood using the power of show business to promote the power of show business, but it’s a fun spectacle, and there are some truly great movies being showcased this year. Stories of kindness, empathy, and understanding; or that carry a message about the sorry state of the world; or that celebrate heroism and courage. One in particular, an animated film, simply celebrates the power of a good storytelling. Following is our list of highly recommended Oscar nominees that are—or soon will be—available for streaming or digital rental.

Arrival (Rental coming to Vudu, Amazon Prime, etc.—Feb. 14)*