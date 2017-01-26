Watch 'War of the Worlds,' our new no-holds-barred, news-talk game show

Macworld’s Oscar Raymundo has iPhone battery problems. They’ve been a hassle—but at least he parlayed his troubles into 10,000 points on War of the Worlds!

Please enjoy our new weekly video series. It’s part talk show, part game show, and part cross-platform debate. In this premier episode, Oscar goes head-to-head with Jon Phillips, our editor-in-chief. Topics include:

iPhone battery problems

The mobile apps no one should use

The sad Vine shutdown

Facebook’s bid to become the next Netflix

eSports go mainstream

Name that old computer!