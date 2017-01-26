Watch 'War of the Worlds,' our new no-holds-barred, news-talk game show

Opinion

This week: the iPhone battery fracas, Facebook's new video initiative, eSports goes mainstream, and more.

Welcome to our new no-holds-barred, news-talk game show—brought to you by the tech experts at PCWorld, Macworld, Greenbot and TechHive.
Macworld’s Oscar Raymundo has iPhone battery problems. They’ve been a hassle—but at least he parlayed his troubles into 10,000 points on War of the Worlds! 

Please enjoy our new weekly video series. It’s part talk show, part game show, and part cross-platform debate. In this premier episode, Oscar goes head-to-head with Jon Phillips, our editor-in-chief. Topics include:

  • iPhone battery problems
  • The mobile apps no one should use
  • The sad Vine shutdown
  • Facebook’s bid to become the next Netflix
  • eSports go mainstream
  • Name that old computer!
